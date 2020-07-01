Actress Mohena Kumari Singh and her family finally test negative after a month

Television actress Mohena Kumari Singh has finally tested negative for COVID-19 nearly a month after testing positive. She was tested positive for the virus along with five other members of her family. On Wednesday, the actress informed her fans and followers that she tested negative.

Mohena took to social media to share the good news and also thanked all the doctors and healthcare professionals for their service and for taking care of their family in their battle against coronavirus.

“Today we celebrate the work of Doctors and Healthcare professionals in our country. In my life I have met some wonderful doctors, nurses , compounders and other medical staff… I’d like to thank all of them for their Honest Efforts to help people to ease or eradicate their pain. I really hope and pray that all doctors are doing the same for people of all ages , strata and religion. People put immense faith in doctors and we always hope for doctors to reciprocate that with selfless care and humanity. I’d like to wish all the selfless , honest , diligent and hardworking doctors a very Happy National Doctors Day. We thank you for your service,” she wrote sharing a selfie clicked with two healthcare professionals.

We finally tested Negative of coronavirus… after a month! We’d like to thank all the Doctors and Health care professionals for doing the best they could with whatever information was available to the world about this virus, at AIIMS RISHIKESH. Today we celebrate the work of Doctors and Healthcare professionals in our country. In my life I have met some wonderful doctors, nurses , compounders and other medical staff… I’d like to thank all of them for their Honest Efforts to help people to ease or eradicate their pain. I really hope and pray that all doctors are doing the same for people of all ages , strata and religion. People put immense faith in doctors and we always hope for doctors to reciprocate that with selfless care and humanity. I’d like to wish all the selfless , honest , diligent and hardworking doctors a very Happy National Doctors Day. We thank you for your service. #doctorsday2020

In the early weeks of June, other members of Mohena’s family including her husband Suyesh Rawat, mother-in-law and father-in-law had tested positive. Mohena Kumari is known for her role in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and D3- Dil Dosti Dance.

