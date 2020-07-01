Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgaonkar’s interaction on Instagram is absolutely wholesome

Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgaonkar portrayed on-screen son and mother duo in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and they still have a pretty adorable rapport. They manage to have reunions on special occasions and a little chat here and there on the comments section of their posts. Shaheer had recently shared the new promo of his current show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, promising to come back soon. The video went viral for obvious reasons, but the fans couldn’t stop gushing over the wholesome interaction between Shaheer and Supriya.

On the video, Surpiya commented that she’s eagerly awaiting the show to resume and Shaheer affectionately addressed her as ‘Maa’ with a series of emojis. We absolutely love how he still uses the term of endearment for her and the fans are getting the daily dose of their bond with the reruns of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.

Take a look at the video that Shaheer posted along with their comments.

View this post on Instagram

Jald aarahe hain hum. apne dil ke darwaze khule rakhna. @starplus @directorskutproduction @rajan.shahi.543

A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on Jun 30, 2020 at 7:11am PDT

Also Read: Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma to return soon on screen with their show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results