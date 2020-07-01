FWICE appeals celebrities to distance from promoting Chinese products and brands

The Ministry of Information Technology of the Government of India, invoking its power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 and in view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 59 apps since in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

On behalf of scores or artists, workers and technicians of the entire media and entertainment industry , FWICE appealed to all the concerned actors, actresses and technicians to distance themselves from promoting Chinese brands through their advertisement projects. FWICE in their press release wrote, "We therefore request all not to endorse any Chinese brand in the wake of the ongoing tension between the two countries. It is an issue of a serious concern and we should all give utter priority to the safety and security of our Nation. For us the “Nation comes First”. Hence, we appeal all to kindly refrain from promoting any Chinese products or related brands."

With rising tension between India and China, social media users have been trending #boycottChineseproducts, urging people to go local and not purchase Chinese products.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results