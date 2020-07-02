Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza conclude their initiative of sending out 20000+ PPE kits to health workers

After sending 20,000+ kits sent out to over 50 hospitals across the country, Bollywood celebrities Vidya Balan, Ali Fazal, Dia Mirza, Sonakshi Sinha, Vir Das, Richa Chadha, amongst others, concluded their initiative. Inspired by Manish Mundra, the PPE drive was spearheaded by Atul Kasbekar and was done in partnership with Tring India to protect the frontline workers who are fighting the war against COVID 19.
In a video, Vidya, Sonakshi, Ali, Dia cricketer Harbhajan Singh, commentator Harsha Bhogle representing their colleagues sent a powerful thank you message to the doctors who are on the frontline ensuring the rest of the country are safe in the confines of their homes. From KEM Hospital and Cama in Mumbai, the initiative has reached other cities like Hyderabad, Ratnagiri, Lucknow, Pune, Indore, Punjab and Delhi. Dedicating the video to the doctors and other officials at the frontline, the actors in a powerful message heralded them as the real time heroes.
Inspired by the amazing work by @ManMundra I started a PPE drive wt @TringIndia to support our frontline health workers
We’re wrapping up the activity today on #InternationalDoctorsDay
after
20,000+ kits sent out to over 50+ hospitals/ india
Thx to all donors for ur support pic.twitter.com/RpBqZxheuM
— atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) July 1, 2020
