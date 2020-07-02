Manoj Bajpayee contemplated suicide after being rejected thrice from National School Of Drama

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most celebrated actors in the country. His versatility is often spoken of, his long line of tremendous work has often been an inspiration for many. Coming from the background of theatre, the actor didn't get a great start in the business but struggled his way to the top.

In Humans Of Bombay post, the actor revealed his struggles from the National School Of Drama to becoming an actor and bagging Bandit Queen. He said, "I'm a farmer's son; I grew up in a village in Bihar with 5 siblings–we went to a hut school. We led a simple life, but whenever we went to the city, we'd go to the theatre. I was a Bachchan fan & wanted to be like him. At 9, I knew acting was my destiny. But I couldn't afford to dream and continued my studies."

He added, "Still, my mind refused to focus on anything else, so at 17, I left for DU. There, I did theatre but my family had no idea. Finally, I wrote a letter to dad – he wasn't angry and even sent me Rs 200 to cover my fees! People back home called me 'good for nothing' but I turned a blind eye."

The actor said that he contemplated suicide after being rejected thrice from the National School Of Drama. "I was an outsider, trying to fit in. So, I taught myself English and Hindi – Bhojpuri was a big part of how I spoke. I then applied to NSD but was rejected thrice. I was close to commit suicide, so my friends would sleep next to me and not leave me alone. They kept me going until I was accepted," the actor said.

"Initially, it was tough–I rented a chawl with 5 friends & looked for work, but got no roles. Once, an AD tore my photo & I've lost 3 projects in a day. I was even told to 'get out' after my 1st shot. I didn't fit the ideal 'hero' face–so they thought I'd never make it to the big screen. All the while, I struggled to make rent & at times even a vada pav was costly," he said.

"But the hunger in my stomach couldn't dissuade my hunger to succeed. After 4 years of struggle, I got a role in Mahesh Bhatt's TV series. I got Rs 1500 per episode–my first steady income. My work was noticed & I was offered my first Bollywood film & soon, I got my big break with 'Satya'," he added.

Satya was a game-changing movie for him that bagged him National Award. "That's when the awards rolled in. I bought my first house & knew…I was here to stay. 67 films later, here I am. That's the thing about dreams–when it comes to turning them into reality, the hardships don't matter. What matters is the belief of that 9-year-old Bihari boy & nothing else", he concluded.

