Sasural Simar Ka sisters, Dipika Kakar and Avika Gor, have a virtual reunion on the latter’s birthday

Sasural Simar Ka was one of the most popular television shows and still has a presence on the social media platforms. With Dipika Kakar and Avika Gor playing sisters on the show, their pair became one of the most-loved sibling’s duo. On Avika Gor’s birthday a couple of days ago, she had a virtual reunion with Dipika Kakar and they truly had a great time speaking to each other.

Avika Gor picked the best way to celebrate her big day and went live on Instagram with some of her favourite celebrity friends including Dipika. The video started with Dipika wishing Avika with a lot of love and the two reminisced the time on the set as they recall some memories. Avika revealed that she loved receiving gifts while they were doing the show but things changed as she grew up. Dipika and Avika got to discussing the lockdown activities. During the conversation, Avika even revealed that she keeps a check on Dipika’s videos with her husband Shoaib and it left her gushing and blushing!

Take a look at the video.

