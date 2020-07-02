Sasural Simar Ka sisters, Dipika Kakar and Avika Gor, have a virtual reunion on the latter’s birthday

Sasural Simar Ka was one of the most popular television shows and still has a presence on the social media platforms. With Dipika Kakar and Avika Gor playing sisters on the show, their pair became one of the most-loved sibling’s duo. On Avika Gor’s birthday a couple of days ago, she had a virtual reunion with Dipika Kakar and they truly had a great time speaking to each other.
