Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Sanjay Leela Bhansali states he didn’t drop the actor from his films during his 3 hour statement recording

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has shocked everyone. The actor was 34 years old and died of suicide on June 14. Ever since his untimely death, Mumbai Police has been investigating what led to the actor taking his own life. They have recorded over 29 people's statements. On July 6, Sanjay Leela Bhansali recorded his statement at Bandra Police Station.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali arrived at the Bandra Police station at 12:30 pm with a few of his lawyers and staff members. His statement was recorded for over three hours as Police had prepared a set of 20 questions for the filmmaker. Bhansali was summoned to Bandra police station that was led by ACP (Bandra Division) Dattatray Bhargude and Investigation Officer PI Bhushan Belnekar. He was later asked to visit Santacruz police station where he was asked around 35 to 40 questions by Zonal DCP Abhishek Trimukhe for close to one hour.

It was earlier alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was offered Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani which eventually went onto become blockbusters. Bhansali denied dropping Sushant from his films. He revealed that at the time the actor was working with Yash Raj Films on Shekhar Kapur’s Paani and refused to work with him. So, Bhansali did not ask him again.

As per reports, Bhansali said that he first met Rajput in 2016 for discussing the projects. Since it didn’t pan out, he didn’t have any conversation with him later on. The filmmaker stated that he wasn’t close to the actor so he didn’t know about his depression either. With Bhansali’s statement, 30 statements have been recorded in Sushant’s death case.

Earlier, Sushant’s father, his three sisters, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, friends Mukesh Chhabra and Mahesh Shetty, Siddharth Pithani – his friend and creative content manager; Keshav – his cook, Mohd Shaikh – the keysmith, Shakeel Hussain – the brother of keysmith, Uday Singh Gauri – business manager, Radhika Nihalani – PR manager; Kushal Zaveri – his first TV serial director and now his manager, friend Rohini Iyer, Sanjay Sridhar – Chartered Accountant, Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi, two former Yash Raj Films staff members gave statements to the police.

