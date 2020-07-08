Akshay Kumar loves Ravi Dubey’s nephew reaction to ‘Bala’ song

Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 released in 2019 and the song ‘Bala’ became quite popular. The song, which is a remake of Tony Montana’s ‘Bala’, was one of the dance anthems of 2019. On Tuesday, the actor took his Twitter handle to react to a kid dancing to the song.

The kid is actor Ravid Duney’s adorable nephew who is a big fan of Akshay Kumar and was yelling ‘Bala’ in the video. “My tiny nephew is a big fan of @akshaykumar sir Balaaaaaaaaaaa,” wrote the TV actor sharing the video.

Akshay responded to the post by saying, "He’s got the lyrics bang on. Too cute.”

He’s got the lyrics bang on ???? Too cute ♥️ https://t.co/EtAcsxJ1Bu

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2020

Housefull 4 starred Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, and Chunky Panday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar has two big releases this year. With Laxmmi Bomb, it will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar whereas Sooryavanshi will hit the theatres. He is planning to kick-start the shooting of Bellbottom in August.

