Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain star Saumya Tandon’s personal hairstylist tests positive for Coronavirus

The television shows have only recently started shooting and the actors are thrilled to be back on sets despite their apprehensions. While the precautionary measures are being overlooked by the producers themselves, a crew of not more than 40 people is permitted with protective gear. In recent reports, it has been revealed that Saumya Tandon who plays the lead role in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, has been asked to take a few days off work.
When we work it’s never just one person. It’s team work. In bad times we need to , we have stand by our team, especially people who work under us. Let’s protect them, let’s be kind. Urge all producers, employers everyone , let’s help our staff. We will never be rich if it’s not shared with everyone around. #mondaymotivation let’s protect our staff. Picture by @sachin113photographer
A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) on Jul 6, 2020 at 12:54am PDT
