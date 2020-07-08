Rakul Preet Singh has partnered with Million Dollar Vegan to gift 4000 vegan meals in the slums of Dharavi

Million Dollar Vegan, which operates in ten countries and has inspired over 130,000 people to switch to a plant-based diet this year, was established to raise awareness of how the rearing and consumption of animals affects the environment, farmed animals, wildlife populations, and human health – including the global risks of zoonotic diseases and antibiotic resistance. Rakul who went vegan earlier in the year, has become a passionate advocate for the cause.

With Rakul’s support, 1000 meals a day will be served on July 11, 12, 18 and 19 across Dharavi Slum by the Million Dollar Vegan team. The menu will include delicious Massoor Biryani with Vegetables. As Dharavi residents come to collect their meal, they will learn more about the source of the coronavirus pandemic, and that while animals are used for food there will always be another pandemic waiting to spread. This is because three-quarters of emerging infectious diseases come from animals – both wild and farmed. Viruses jump into humans when we eat, exploit or confine them in intensive farms or spaces.

Talking about the initiative, Rakul said, “Every act of kindness creates a ripple and we want to do our part to help the most vulnerable during this difficult time. This is the time for action and change. And change starts with our hearts. I am very proud to have partnered with Million Dollar Vegan to gift vegan meals to those in need and educate the public about plant-based diets and how to effectively prevent the spread of the virus.”

The purpose of this campaign with actress Rakul Preet Singh is not just to feed the needy, but to create awareness about the Coronavirus and how densely populated slums like Dharavi can take precautions to effectively control the spreading of this pandemic and prevent further outbreaks.

Along with Indian celebrities like Rakul, the organisation is backed by many well-known Hollywood names including actress Alicia Silverstone, American singer-songwriter Mýa, Brazilian TV-star Luisa Mell, Argentinian rapper Cacha, and Indian popstar Anushka Manchanda — as well as renowned public health experts, educators and scientists.

