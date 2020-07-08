Porus actress Sameksha ties the knot with singer Shael Oswal in Singapore

Sameksha and Shael Oswal were dating for quite some time now and the couple has tied the knot on July 3 at a Gurudwara in Singapore. While we’re aware that Shael is a singer, he also happens to be a Singapore based businessman. This is the second marriage for both the celebrities and the small ceremony was attended by their respective families, virtually. With the lockdown still imposed, they had no option but to go ahead with a small ceremony as the date was auspicious marking Shael’s late father’s birth anniversary.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply