Shalin Bhanot of Naagin 4 to play an important role in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Midnight’s Children

Shalin Bhanot, who was last seen playing an important character in Naagin 4 is now all set to take the big leap. He will be seen playing an important role in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Nextflix series, Midnight’s Children. Shalin has already played multiple roles as both protagonist and antagonist in television shows and will be exploring the digital space now. Director Vishal Bhardwaj, who has given us films like Kaminey and Rangoon, will be directing the series based around Salman Rushdie’s namesake novel.
