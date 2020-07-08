Maniesh Paul to resume shooting for 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs'

Television host and actor Maniesh Paul is set to start shooting for the eighth season of "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs" from July 10.
Maniesh says he is looking forward to getting back to work after almost 100 days. "I am immensely excited to resume the shoot after 100 days of staying indoors and I''m looking forward to shoot a fun-filled episode after such a long time," Maniesh said.
Music composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya and singer Javed Ali are set to join Alka Yagnik as judges in the eighth season of "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs". Himesh and Javed are stepping in for singers Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu, who were part of the show before the lockdown, but have opted out owing to prior commitments.
