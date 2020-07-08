Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Bihar Court dismisses case against Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and others 

A court in Bihar has turned down a petition accusing Bollywood celebrities Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali of abetment to the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The petition was filed by local advocate Sudhir Kumar OJha and was turned down by Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar saying that the matter lay outside the court's jurisdiction.
However, Ojha has been unfazed by the decision of the court and said that he will challenge the decision. “I will challenge the CJMs decision before the district court. Bihar is in pain over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. We must act to bring those, who drove a jovial young man like him to take such an extreme step, to justice,” he told the media.
