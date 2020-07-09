No Sacred Games 3, says Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Another season of the highly-acclaimed Netflix series Sacred Games seems out of the question. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who acquired a new level of fame with Sacred Games, admitted as much in a conversation this week.
“Sacred Games got the kind of worldwide acclaim that none of us associated with the series had seen before. I remember shooting in Rome for Tannishta Chatterjee’s film and over there too there were so many people talking to me about Sacred Games. So we all felt it was right to do it again, and we did a second season ,” says Nawazuddin.
He admits Season 2 was a relative disappointment. “Perhaps, somewhere the intention behind Season 2 was not as sincere as the first time. I admit Sacred Games 2 was a disappointment.”
As for Season 3, Nawazuddin sees little chance of that happening. “Whatever had to be said from the original novel has already been said. There is nothing left in Vikram Chandra’s novel to be put in Season 3.”
