Anushka Sharma stuns in Louis Vuitton printed bikini as she featured on Vogue’s July cover

Actress Anushka Sharma is slaying on the cover of Vogue India's July 2020 edition. Apart from being a cover girl, she looks stunning in the photoshoot.

Vogue India shared a series of photos featuring the actress. In one of the pictures, Anushka Sharma is seen in a Louis Vuitton classic printed bikini with the season’s blurry Monogram motif. She has paired it up with a yellow cover-up.

There's no stopping @AnushkaSharma, even in lockdown. Fresh off the success of Paatal Lok, her debut web series as producer, which released on Amazon Prime mid-May, she's already plotting a possible second season of the crime thriller.

In another set of pictures, she is seen in a crop top with floral bikini bottom from Blue Marine.

"Living in the moment is the only thing that makes sense to me now, it makes me feel calm," Anushka Sharma tells us.

Speaking of living in lockdown, the actress spoke to the magazine stating, "Living in the moment is the only thing that makes sense to me now, it makes me feel calm. The minute I start planning or thinking of the future, I have to bring myself to the present and deal with what I have to deal with right now.”

"I've been very introspective over the last three years. I don't want to think that my only value is what I've achieved in life. Peace of mind is my priority and I'm happy that I have become more compassionate and less judgmental," shares Anushka Sharma in our July 2020 issue.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress is yet to announce her next but it has been confirmed that she will essay the role of Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming biopic on the cricketer.

"During the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. So when I visit him overseas, it's to squeeze in that one meal together. It's precious time for us," admits Anushka Sharma.

"I've always been realistic, but now more than ever I am understanding the meaning of life."

"Virat is a problem solver… If some issue comes up, he will get on it. When I'm around him, I am calmer."

