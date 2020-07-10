“Jagdeepji & I were co-stars when I was 12”, says Asha Parekh

“He had so much to give as an actor. But they typecast him as a comedian, just like my other colleague and co-star Rajendranath with whom I did many films,” says veteran actress Asha Parekh about working with the late Jagdeep.
“Believe it or not, Jagdeepji was my co-star in 1954 when I was 12. We were both child artistes and we worked together in a film entitled Dhobi Doctor produced by the great Bimal Roy and directed by Phani Mazumdar,” says Asha Parekh, who went on to become a superstar in adulthood.
Many years later Asha Parekh and Jagdeep did another film together. “It was Kaalia where I played Amitabh Bachchanji’s Bhabhi. Jagdeepji had a cameo that is remembered to this day. He played a man whose car is smashed in front of his eyes. Jagdeepji had no dialogues. But his facial expressions were to die for.”
