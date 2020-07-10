Deepika Padukone goes down the memory lane from her Badminton days 

Before becoming an actor or even a model, Deepika Padukone was a national level badminton champion and would often travel to other states for matches.

The actress recently took to her Instagram and shared pictures of her travels on a train with her badminton team. She is seen quietly sitting on the backseat of the bus in one picture and in the other picture, she is seen sitting on the upper berth of a train. She wrote, "They say look ahead…But ever so often remind yourself about where you’ve come from and everything it has taken to get to where you are on this incredible journey…#flashbackfriday.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next star alongside Ranveer Singh in 83. She will begin shooting for her next film with director Shakun Batra once things get better in the city.

