Diljit Dosanjh grooves to the beats of Govinda’s ‘Ladka Deewana Lage’ in his first Instagram reels video

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is clearly enjoying the quarantine life to the fullest. The actor has also joined the bandwagon of Instagram's latest feature Reels where you can share interesting videos.

On July 9, Diljit took to Instagram's Reel feature in order to post a video where he was seen dancing to the beats of 'Ladka Deewana Lage' from the 1998 Govinda hit, Dulhe Raja. In the clip, the actor is seen changing into different outfits while goofing around and dancing in a carefree mood. He captioned the video, "For all the Govinda fans. #diljitdosanjh #Reels #firstreels.. Wah wah ji wah wah."

For All Govinda Fans ???? ???? #diljitdosanjh #Reels #firstreels WAH WAH JI WAH WAH ….

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) on Jul 8, 2020 at 6:02pm PDT

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in Good Newwz, along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Kiara Advani.

