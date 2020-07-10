Taapsee Pannu reveals the 2 major reasons for doing Mission Mangal

Taapsee Pannu has been sharing throwback pictures from her work life and revealing little details and facts related to these pictures. While the actress has resumed work, she still continues to share these beautiful memories from the past.

In 2019, Taapsee was part of the film Mission Mangal which had an ensemble cast including Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Akshay Kumar, Kirti Kulhari and Sonakshi Sinha. Pannu took to Instagram to share a picture with the cast that was clicked during the initial days of the shoot. She also revealed the two major reasons to do the film.

“One of the first few days of Mission Mangal shoot. I remember how excited we all were to work with each other. This set was no less than a happy land of people who really wanted to create something we can all be proud of. I remember I said yes to this film for 2 major reasons , one was coz I wanted to be a part of this story which is something to cherish for years to come. Secondly I wanted to be a part of this beautiful ensemble of actors I know will have energy worth celebrating every moment.#Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost,” she wrote along with the picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in the film Thappad. The actress had started shooting for Haseen Dillruba before the lockdown and had also started intense prep for Rashmi Rocket. Taapsee has also announced that she will be playing the role of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj in the biopic titled Shabaash Mithu. She will also feature in the lead role of a Hindi remake of a German hit Run Lola Run titled as Loop Lapeta.

