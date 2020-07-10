Sonu Sood praises Farah Khan; says she has been a saviour for many during the pandemic

Actor Sonu Sood has been at the forefront to help people reach their hometown during the lockdown. Apart from providing food to the needy and offering his hotel in Mumbai for doctors and nurses, the actor has also been helping migrant labourers reach their hometown.

However, now Sonu Sood has appreciated filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan for being the saviour of many during the pandemic. Farah Khan has helped reach out to 3000 underprivileged women and ensured them safe menstrual hygiene during the lockdown. Tweeting the same, Samarpan organisation wrote, “A big thanks to @TheFarahKhan for helping us reach out to 3000 underprivileged women and ensuring them safe #menstrualhygiene during the #lockdown.” Retweeting the tweet, Farah also thanked Sonu Sood for extending his support for the cause.

I in turn would like to thank @SonuSood n @stayfreeindia for providing additional support.. @samarpannorg .. God bless♥️ https://t.co/glK7hNIrOs

— Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) July 10, 2020

Responding to Farah, Sood wrote, “Farahhhhh…You have been a saviour for many during this pandemic. So proud of you.. always.”

Farahhhhh…You have been a saviour for many during this pandemic. So proud of you.. always???? https://t.co/VnMehZ4Q6K

— sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 10, 2020

