“The beautiful energy that she has on and off set, is something very inspiring”, says Sanya Malhotra about Vidya Balan

Sanya Malhotra is a phenomenal actress and has always delivered performances that will stay with us. The projects that the actress has been a part of are just proof of the sheer talent she possesses. Sanya Malhotra shares her insights on the things she learnt from her co-star Vidya Balan during the shoot of Shakuntala Devi.

The actress says, "The one thing that I have learnt from her is that she has an amazing sense of humour. She is so bright and happy all the time. She always becomes a part of the crew somehow. When you are on the set and shooting for 45 days straight, she really held every one of us together."

Sanya further adds, “Everyone on the set used to be happy when she used to be around. The beautiful energy that she has on and off set, is something very inspiring. She is also such a fantastic co-actor to work with. She is there throughout. Even when the camera is not on her, she gives all her cue. She is just fantastic and doesn’t have that air about her."

It may just sound like a mere thing of being happy, spreading positivity and sharing happiness but this small thing of treating everyone like our own makes a huge difference. Sanya has witnessed this from Vidya on sets and seen how much of a difference it can make. The filmmaker’s actor, Sanya Malhotra is going to be seen next in Shakuntala Devi opposite Vidya Balan, Anurag Basu's next LUDO and Guneet Monga's Pagglait.

Also Read: This is how Sanya Malhotra injured herself during the lockdown!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results