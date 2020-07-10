 Michael Caine to narrate gripping six-part audio series called Heist 

A new audio series called Heist With Michael Caine is set to premiere on Audible soon. Hosted by Academy Award winner Michael Caine (The Italian Job, The Quiet American, Batman Begins) this gripping, richly detailed, six-part series tells the stories of remarkable heists and extraordinary robberies from around the world – as remembered by the masterminds, detectives, victims, journalists, and witnesses that lived through them.

From the largest bank burglary in American history to the world’s most audacious book heist, Heist With Michael Caine travels to America, Australia, Stockholm, Antwerp, and everywhere in-between to tell true stories that have inspired some of Hollywood’s most-famous heist films.

Sir Michael Caine CBE (Order of the British Empire) has been Oscar-nominated six times, winning his first Academy Award for the 1986 film Hannah And Her Sisters and his second in 1999 for The Cider House Rules. He has starred in over one hundred films, becoming well-known for several critically acclaimed performances including his first major film role in Zulu in 1964, followed by films including The Ipcress Files, Get Carter, Alfie, The Italian Job, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Educating Rita and more recently The Dark Knight, Is Anybody There? and Harry Brown. He was appointed a CBE in 1992 and knighted in 2000 in recognition of his contribution to cinema. His bestselling memoir, Blowing The Bloody Doors Off: And Other Lessons In Life, was published by Hodder & Stoughton in October 2018.

