Priyanka Chopra to join Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama at virtual Girl Up Leadership Summit

Priyanka Chopra has announced that she will be joining the influential personalities and women leaders at the virtual Girl Up Leadership Summit 2020. She will be joining Duchess Of Sussex Meghan Markle and Former First Lady of US Michelle Obama.

Taking to her social media, Priyanka wrote, "No matter their background, girls have the power to transform themselves, their communities, and the world around them. Join me for the virtual 2020 @GirlUp Leadership Summit, July 13-15 with some of the top female leaders!"

View this post on Instagram

No matter their background, girls have the power to transform themselves, their communities, and the world around them. ????????@GirlUpcampaign is a global gender equality movement teaching girls to lead TODAY. They are bringing some of the worlds top female leaders and changemakers for the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit, happening virtually July 13-15! I’m so excited to be a part of this empowering event. Register at GirlUp.org/Summit to secure your spot. Remember, when girls rise, we all rise! ???? #GirlsLead20

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jul 8, 2020 at 6:32pm PDT

Amongst the celebrities who will be speaking at the summit include Monique Coleman, Bebe Rexha, and Jameela. Jamil.

Girl Up’s leadership development programs have impacted 65,000 girls through 3,500 Clubs in nearly 120 countries and all 50 U.S. states. We’re inspiring a generation of girls to be a force for gender equality and social change.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra earns Rs. 2.16 crores per post, becomes the only Bollywood celebrity to feature on Instagram rich list

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results