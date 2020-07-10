Rajesh Roshan to compose music for Vivek Oberoi starrer Iti- Can You Solve Your Own Murder

Recently, Mandiraa Entertainment and Vivek Oberoi’s Mega Entertainment announced their first film together, Iti- Can You Solve Your Own Murder, a mystery thriller. The film is to be written and directed by Vishal Mishra and creatively backed by Prerna V. Arora. The makers also launched a teaser poster, that has been receiving positive response, especially around the intriguing line, “Can you solve your own murder” from both audience and industry insiders.

Now, the latest news is that they have roped in the legendary Rajesh Roshan to compose music for the film. Roshan has been a music director for 50 years and is known for giving numerous hits in his illustrious career, for Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Koi… Mil Gaya and Karan Arjun, and also thriller films like Inkaar and Jurm. This is the first time in last 17 years, that he has decided to compose music for a film (Iti) outside his home production, Film-kraft.

Rajesh Roshan says, “I’m glad to join a passionate set of people like Vivek, Prerna and Vishal. Iti has a very intriguing plot, which is what excited me the most when I decided to come on-board. It presents me an opportunity to create fascinating music around the mystery in the film.” Prerna V. Arora says, “I’ve worked with a lot of music directors, but Rajesh ji is the most senior and legendary music director of all. His timeless melodies from Khatta, Meetha, Koyla and Kites are my favourite. It’s certainly a delight to have him on board.”

Vishal Mishra says, “Music has always been an integral part of the classic thrillers in Bollywood, like Jewel Thief, Jurm, Mera Saaya and Teesri Manzil. There are a very few music directors who have such an envious and wide range of filmographies like Rajesh Roshan. He was my first choice for this film and I feel blessed.”

Based on a never-heard-before premise, ITI – CAN YOU SOLVE YOUR OWN MURDER is a sleek whodunnit thriller. The story revolves around a woman who is racing against time to solve her own murder. Intricately woven, it has an ensemble of characters intertwined in their own struggles. The film is expected to go on floors by September – October 2020 and release in the first quarter of 2021. ITI- CAN YOU SOLVE YOUR OWN MURDER, is presented by Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi Mega Entertainment, and produced by Vivek Anand Oberoi, Girish Johar, Kussum Arora, Reshabh D. Saraf, Gaurav Bhatia, Keyur Pandya and Sanjeet S. Yermal.

