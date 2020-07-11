Rashami Desai proves she’s got the life-hack of working from home figured out!

The lockdown has made us realise the importance of stepping out for the most basic tasks. While most of us have been working from home during these days, the actors are not far behind. Making the most of this time, the actors have engaged themselves in interviews and other activities. Currently promoting her short film and shooting for Naagin 4 finale simultaneously, Rashami Desai is a pro at multi-tasking.
Take a look at it.
View this post on Instagram
Kya jugaad hai mera ???? #WorkFromHome be like.. ???????????? . . #ItsAllMagical #RashamiDesai #Jugaad
A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai) on Jul 10, 2020 at 12:06am PDT
