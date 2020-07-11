Rashami Desai proves she’s got the life-hack of working from home figured out!

The lockdown has made us realise the importance of stepping out for the most basic tasks. While most of us have been working from home during these days, the actors are not far behind. Making the most of this time, the actors have engaged themselves in interviews and other activities. Currently promoting her short film and shooting for Naagin 4 finale simultaneously, Rashami Desai is a pro at multi-tasking.

Sharing a video of her work from home ‘jugaad’, Rashami Desai’s work desk is comprises of two tables and it will leave you in splits. Indians are well-known for their on-point life-hacks and Rashami’s stands out for us! She captioned the video as, “Kya jugaad hai mera ???? #WorkFromHome be like.. ???????????? #ItsAllMagical #RashamiDesai #Jugaad.”

Take a look at it.

Kya jugaad hai mera ???? #WorkFromHome be like.. ???????????? . . #ItsAllMagical #RashamiDesai #Jugaad

