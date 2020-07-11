Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to see a new entry in the form of Shivangi Joshi’s romantic interest

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan is all set to return to television on July 13. The show has been one of the longest-running soaps and still manages to be on top in terms of TRP. The new promo has only left the fans more eager to find out what’s in store for them. However, if the reports are to be believed, the show will witness a new entry as Shivangi Joshi’s new romantic interest.
With new entries and new twists, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai just got a lot more interesting!
