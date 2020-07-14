Shilpa Shetty says carrying her 5-month-old daughter is affecting her lower back

Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra made an announcement on Maha Shivaratri this year that they have been blessed with their second child, a baby girl. Shilpa took to Instagram to make the announcement that their little angel Samisha Shetty Kundra arrived on February 15, 2020. Now, she is five months old already.

During this lockdown, she has been quite busy taking care of her family and spending time with her newborn. Since carries her daughter in her arms a lot, it has been affecting her lower back. The actress revealed how yoga has been helping her in easing the pain. “Our bodies are getting rusty without the same movement, agility, and exercise we were accustomed to; before this pandemic hit us. Daily travels have drastically reduced for a majority of us, leaving us with very little physical activity,” she wrote on Instagram.

“For me, carrying my 5-month baby is affecting my lower back.. So, I’ve been practising a combination of yoga asanas like Vyaghrasana, Marjariasana, and Utthana Vyaghrasana. This combination gives my body some much-needed stretches & flexes, strengthens my back, and stretches the abdominal muscles. It also improves mobility in the hips, relieves stiffness in the lower back, and improves the body’s balance. Ah! A great way to start my day. How have you begun yours, tell me in the comments? Tag someone who needs #exercise #strengthening,” she further said in her post.

Speaking about the benefits of yoga, Shilpa Shetty demonstrated three types of yoga – Vyaghrasana, Marjariasana, and Utthana Vyaghrasana.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty, after 13 years, is returning to films with Sabbir Khan's upcoming film Nikamma. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. She will also be seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafferi and Pranitha Subhash.

