Here’s when the new episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will air

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and longest running shows on television. The show has been off air ever since the shoot came to a halt in March earlier this year due to the pandemic.
However, there is good news for fans of the show as the makers have announced that new episodes of the show will start airing from July 22. The makers took to the official Instagram handle of the show to make the announcement. "Aapka intezaar ab hoga khatam, kyunki ab khulegi har chehre par muskaan, aur India se milega ek muskurata Hindustani," they wrote.
