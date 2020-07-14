Bigg Boss 14 to have a lockdown connection?

Bigg Boss 13 was the most controversial and popular season of the reality television show. Viewers are now anticipating season 14 and the buzz around the new season is very strong. Details about the upcoming season have been doing the rounds for quite some time now.
Reportedly, Bigg Boss is all set to make a huge change in the format of the show and it will have a lockdown connection. According to reports, the format change has been influenced by the lockdown and the social distancing rules in place currently owing to the pandemic. It is said that the lockdown will be the major highlight of the show.
