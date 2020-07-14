“Respect to all the farmers” – says Salman Khan as he is seen soaked in mud at his Panvel farm

Salman Khan has been spending time at his Panvel farmhouse ever since the lockdown was announced. He continues to share photos and videos from his farm. The actor shared a new photo completely soaked in mud after plucking fresh greens.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Respect to all the farmers.”

Recently, Salman posted a photo from his farmhouse where he was out in his farm while collecting the big harvest. Salman wrote, “Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale Ka naam… jai jawan ! jai kissan ! (Every grain has the name of the consumer written on it).”

On the work front, Salman Khan will resume shooting of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai in August with the minimal crew while adhering to government rules. The 10 days of shoot require them to complete a song and few patchwork scenes. The film will reportedly release around Diwali.

