“Respect to all the farmers” – says Salman Khan as he is seen soaked in mud at his Panvel farm

Salman Khan has been spending time at his Panvel farmhouse ever since the lockdown was announced. He continues to share photos and videos from his farm. The actor shared a new photo completely soaked in mud after plucking fresh greens.
Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Respect to all the farmers.”
View this post on Instagram
Respect to all the farmers . .
A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jul 14, 2020 at 3:42am PDT
On the work front, Salman Khan will resume shooting of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai in August with the minimal crew while adhering to government rules. The 10 days of shoot require them to complete a song and few patchwork scenes. The film will reportedly release around Diwali.
ALSO READ: Salman Khan ushers in the harvest season at his farmhouse, pays a hearty tribute to the farmers
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply