Varun Dhawan gives major fitness goals as he aces ‘uttana padasana’ yoga pose

Varun Dhawan is known to be a fitness enthusiast who often shows his workout pictures and videos on his social media. While he is not able to hit the gym due to the pandemic, he has started working out at home and even taken up yoga.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Varun shared a photo of himself performing the 'uttana padasana' yoga pose. He is indeed giving us major fitness goals.

After extending his support towards the PM and CM funds and the daily wage workers, Varun Dhawan recently provided monetarily help to the Bollywood dancers with whom he had worked in his previous movies. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, many small-time artists were left stranded due to the lack of work.

Amid these tough times, the actor transferred money to the bank accounts of 200 dancers and will be helping them every month. Varun, who has essayed the role of a dancer in films like ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D, admires their hard work and hence decided to provide support the real-life dancers.

