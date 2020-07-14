Shraddha Arya of Kundali Bhagya to get herself tested as a precautionary measure

Shraddha Arya has recently begun shooting for Kundali Bhagya, but the shoot had to be stopped after Parth Samthaan of Kasautii Zindagii Kay tested positive for Coronavirus. Since the shoot for both the shows was conducted in Killick Nixon Studio, it had to be stopped. The studio is now a containment zone and the crew has been advised to test themselves, too.

Speaking to a portal, Shraddha Arya revealed how they’re trying to adjust to the new normal. They have started taking the 7 AM shifts to ensure that the post-9 PM curfew isn’t violated. They are trying to take care of all the precautions possible and since the Killick Nixon Studio is now a containment zone, Shraddha Arya says that the shooting for Kundali Bhagya will soon resume in SJ studios.

It won’t be long before the shoots begin, but the actress will get herself tested as a precautionary measure.

