Rajkummar Rao shares first look test of his two avatars from Bareilly Ki Barfi

Rajkummar Rao played the role of Pritam Vidrohi in the multi-starrer film Bareilly Ki Barfi that was released in 2018. On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram hande to share the first look test from the film.

He shared his first look of both the looks of his character in the film. Thanking the director Ashwini Iyer Tiwary he wrote, “HELLOO.. First look test for #BareillyKiBarfi. #PritamVidrohi. Thank you @ashwinyiyertiwari for sharing this. None of us knew PritamVidrohi would get so much love from you guys. GRATITUDE”.

In Bareilly Ki Barfi, Rajkummar Rao's character Vidrohi is a shy and modest person who is made to act like a hooligan. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon.

Meanwhile, it was announced earlier today that Rajkummar Rao will play the lead in the Hindi remake of popular Telugu drama HIT.

