Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya director Rajat Mukherjee passes away; Bollywood expresses grief 

Bollywood filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee passed away early today. Celebrities like Manoj Bajpayee and Anubhav Sinha took to their social media handle to express grief. He is known for films like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Road, and Love In Nepal.

Remembering his friend, Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “My friend and director of Road, Rajat Mukherjee passed away in the early hours today in Jaipur after a long battle with illness!!! Rest in peace Rajat !!Still can’t believe that we will never meet or discuss our work ever again.khush reh jaha bhi reh.”

Anubhav Sinha wrote, “Another friend gone too soon. Director Rajat Mukherjee (Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Road). He was dealing with multiple health situations past few months in Jaipur. Go well mate.” Hansal Mehta tweeted, “Just got news about the passing away of a dear friend. Rajat Mukherjee director of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road was a friend from our early, early struggles in Bombay. Many meals, many bottles of Old Monk consumed. Many more to consume in another world. Will miss you dear friend.”

“Just got news about the passing away of a dear friend. Rajat Mukherjee director of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road was a friend from our early, early struggles in Bombay. Many meals, many bottles of Old Monk consumed. Many more to consume in another world. Will miss you dear friend,” wrote filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

