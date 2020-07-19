Taapsee Pannu reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s ‘B-Grade’ comment 

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently graded other Bollywood actresses during an interview on a TV news channel. Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter and responded to the same.
During the interview, Kangana was heard calling Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker ‘B Grade actresses’. In her tweet after the comment, Taapsee without naming the Manikarnika actress wrote, “Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na #MaLifeMaRulesMaSh*tMaPot." (I heard that after classes 12 and 10, our results are also out! Are we officially following the grade system too? Before this, we were graded on numbers right?),”
Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na ???? #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot
— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020
