Kajol is rather not pleased with This question 

Earlier in June, Bollywood actress Kajol revealed that she would be celebrating the meme month. Sticking to her promise, the actress has been sharing interesting memes featuring her varied range of expressions, emotions and reactions to situations.

On Wednesday, Kajol took to Instagram to share her reaction to one of the most common questions we all might come across on a daily basis. The actress shared an old picture of hers where she is seen dressed in a backless white gown. Kajol is seen turning around to pose for the camera with a poker face.

Kajol captioned the photo with the situation and answered it through the image and text on it. "When somebody asks me what I’m up to…#ChinUp #DontYouDare #MeWhenI.” she captioned the image. Responding to the question in her caption, she wrote, "How dare you?… Wait…Is that chocolate on my chin???”

When somebody asks me what I’m up to… #ChinUp #DontYouDare #MeWhenI

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Jul 22, 2020 at 2:00am PDT

This is her fifth photo from the ‘Me When I’ series. Take a look at the others:

I swear….. #InStyle #UnnaturalPerm #MeWhenI

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Jul 13, 2020 at 2:11am PDT

Still the same … #MeWhenI #NotChanged

