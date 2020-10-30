Nushrratt Bharuccha makes the perfect round roti making her mother proud

Nushrratt Bharuccha is known for her out-of-the-box script choices and her power-packed performances. She has been spending the best time during the lockdown and has been doing household chores as well. A couple of months ago, she had the most creative way of celebrating her birthday with her industry friends.

Now, it looks like she has been polishing her roti making skills during the lockdown and four months down the said lockdown, she has perfected the art of making a round roti. She took to her Instagram to share a couple of pictures with herself posing with the perfectly round roti she made. The caption reads, “My mommy proudest! ????????‍????‍????????⁣ Lockdown day number (god knows what)! ⁣ Finally got my round Rotis!”

Take a look at it.

My mommy proudest! ????????‍????‍????????⁣ Lockdown day number (god knows what)! ⁣ Finally got my round Rotis!

On the work front, Nushrratt will next be seen in Chalaang and Chhori.

