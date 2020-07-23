Kanye West deletes his tweets after saying he has been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian ever since she met Meek Mill for prison reform 

Rapper Kanye West went another Twitter rant on July 22 morning stating he has been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian ever since she met rapper Meek Mill for prison reform. This is the second time this week he has gone on Twitter to bash Kim and her mother Kris Jenner and later on deleted the tweets.
“I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for prison reform,” West wrote on Twitter but did not elaborate it further.
In a series of deleted tweets, he claimed that Michael Jackson was murdered, spoke about his net worth, Drake and Larsa are involved in some nefarious activity among many other topics.
KANYE WEST GOES IN ON TWITTER RANT ABOUT KARDASHIANS
Kanye West keeps revealing details about Kim and the Kardashian-Jenner klan. New tweets from Kanye exposes many family secrets and says he’s been trying to get a divorce for a while now.#itsallYEEEAAH #YEEEAAHNetworkNews pic.twitter.com/IG48Qlk2Vz
— YEEEAAH! Network (@yeeeaahnetwork) July 22, 2020
