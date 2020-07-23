Video: Tiger Shroff accidentally kicks co-actor in the face

Tiger Shroff is well-known for his mixed martial arts and is India’s youngest action hero. His kicks and action stunts have always left the fans in awe of him. From his debut in Heropanti, Tiger Shroff’s specific skill set has been his USP. So much so, that his film A Flying Jatt is the only superhero film made in India that has a WWE wrestler as its antagonist. Sharing an old video from those days, Tiger Shroff’s miscalculated kick almost injured Nathan Jones’ jaw.

He posted the video with the caption, “Horrible miscalculated kick to the face by me????im just lucky that my co actor nathan jones was such a cool guy or else i wouldnt have left that rehearsal in one piece????”. The actor is known for his impeccable style and fitness, but this kick could have caused a major injury but Nathan was quite understanding.

Take a look at the video that he shared.

Horrible miscalculated kick to the face by me????im just lucky that my co actor nathan jones was such a cool guy or else i wouldnt have left that rehearsal in one piece????

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Heropanti 2.

