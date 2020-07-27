Sara Ali Khan is back with another shayri and an adorable throwback picture with Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most entertaining celebs on social media and her shayris make her a woman of many talents. During the lockdown, she has shared multiple childhood pictures with her brother and had recently headed out for a cycling expedition with him and a few other friends. Making heads turn with her latest post, Sara Ali Khan’s shayri is going to leave you smiling.
Mother, Daughter- Iggy Potter ???????????? Riot of colours with Water Slaughter ???????? Mommy so young I almost forgot her ????????♀️ Gulaal we threw, off-guard we caught her ???????? But it was healthy fun with no totter ???? After all she’s mother dearest- the OG Fautor ????
On the work front, she will next be seen with Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1.
