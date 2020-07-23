Sameera Reddy has the most empowering message for new-mothers and women

Sameera Reddy has been unapologetically raising her voice against the set beauty standards of the society. She recently had a baby girl and is absolutely smitten by her. Knowing that a woman experiences physical changes after pregnancy, Sameera Reddy spoke about how a woman needs to be comfortable in her own skin. She speaks of how a woman messaged her on Instagram saying that she does not like what she sees in the mirror.
Take a look at the video that she shared.
I had a message form a mom who says she feels ‘fat’ ‘ugly’ and ‘not beautiful’ with her post baby fat . She said she looked at me and felt dejected . OMG!!! So here are my morning swelly eyes . No tricks no make up just me owning it! And I’m hoping that this enforces a positive spin on our own expectations of ourselves . I feel coming back to the public view in a way that I feel no pressure for my own mental health has helped me stay focused on being a good mother and a person who is self accepting that makes it a healthier space for all around me . Don’t dwell on what you are not and what you don’t have ! Let’s focus on the good ???????? we are all #imperfectlyperfect #loveyourself #justthewayyouare #keepingitreal
This is the only kind of mindset that should be promoted!
