Sameera Reddy has the most empowering message for new-mothers and women

Sameera Reddy has been unapologetically raising her voice against the set beauty standards of the society. She recently had a baby girl and is absolutely smitten by her. Knowing that a woman experiences physical changes after pregnancy, Sameera Reddy spoke about how a woman needs to be comfortable in her own skin. She speaks of how a woman messaged her on Instagram saying that she does not like what she sees in the mirror.

Recording herself sans makeup, Sameera Reddy proves that it is okay to not have the perfect petite body. She also spoke about how she struggled to match up to the beauty standards of the society but in the end gave up because staying happy matters the most. To all the new mothers and women, Sameera Reddy says be happy in your own skin and that’s all you will ever need.

Take a look at the video that she shared.

I had a message form a mom who says she feels ‘fat’ ‘ugly’ and ‘not beautiful’ with her post baby fat . She said she looked at me and felt dejected . OMG!!! So here are my morning swelly eyes . No tricks no make up just me owning it! And I’m hoping that this enforces a positive spin on our own expectations of ourselves . I feel coming back to the public view in a way that I feel no pressure for my own mental health has helped me stay focused on being a good mother and a person who is self accepting that makes it a healthier space for all around me . Don’t dwell on what you are not and what you don’t have ! Let’s focus on the good ???????? we are all #imperfectlyperfect #loveyourself #justthewayyouare #keepingitreal

This is the only kind of mindset that should be promoted!

