Writer Rajat Arora has completed penned Shootout 3 which will be directed by Sanjay Gupta

Back in 2007, Shootout at Lokhandwala starring Vivek Oberoi in the lead role hit the big screen and turned out to be a big hit. It received critical acclaim for the performances and commercially it was a big success. Six years later in the year 2013, producer of Shootout At Lokhandwala, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta made a comeback to direction with Shootout At Wadala. It starred John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Sood and Kangana Ranaut. This film established the franchise. In March 2020, Sanjay Gupta revealed that the work on the third installment had begun. Titled Shootout 3 – The Gang Wars Of Bombay, it was written by Rajat Arora.

Writer Rajat Arora has previously scripted Taxi No 9211, Kick, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, The Dirty Picture among others. After Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, he received many opportunities to pen a script for gangster dramas but he didn’t want to repeat himself. When Shootout 3 came to him, he was impressed by the story. The writer spoke to a daily stating they began working on it in February 2020 and locked the script in four months. This time they are trying to go one up from the previous films. He is now working on the dialogues.

Meanwhile. Rajat Arora is also penning scripts for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2, Ekta Kapoor. He has already written RX 100 remake Tadap for Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria. This will be his eighth collaboration with director Milan Luthria.

