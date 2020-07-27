Dil Bechara: This is why Rajkumar Hirani was thanked in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara released last night and as expected, it received a superb response from all over quarters. This was the talented actor’s last film and hence, it holds a lot of sentimental value for his lakhs of fans across the world. That the film speaks about death made it even more special and even heartbreaking, since it mirrored the real life in a lot of ways.
A lot of viewers have wondered why Rajkumar Hirani was mentioned under ‘Special Thanks’ category in the beginning of the film. That’s because the blockbuster writer-director had seen the film’s edit and had given feedback. A source close to the project says, “Rajkumar Hirani has a great relationship with casting director-turned-director Mukesh Chhabra and they go back a long way. When Dil Bechara was edited and nearly ready, Mukesh decided to show it to Rajkumar Hirani to get his feedback. Rajkumar was more than happy to do so. He not only gave a review but also helped in making the narrative tighter. Hence, the team decided to credit him in the beginning of Dil Bechara.”
