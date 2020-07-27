Dil Bechara: This is why Rajkumar Hirani was thanked in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara released last night and as expected, it received a superb response from all over quarters. This was the talented actor’s last film and hence, it holds a lot of sentimental value for his lakhs of fans across the world. That the film speaks about death made it even more special and even heartbreaking, since it mirrored the real life in a lot of ways.

A lot of viewers have wondered why Rajkumar Hirani was mentioned under ‘Special Thanks’ category in the beginning of the film. That’s because the blockbuster writer-director had seen the film’s edit and had given feedback. A source close to the project says, “Rajkumar Hirani has a great relationship with casting director-turned-director Mukesh Chhabra and they go back a long way. When Dil Bechara was edited and nearly ready, Mukesh decided to show it to Rajkumar Hirani to get his feedback. Rajkumar was more than happy to do so. He not only gave a review but also helped in making the narrative tighter. Hence, the team decided to credit him in the beginning of Dil Bechara.”

Interestingly, Rajkumar Hirani’s 2014 blockbuster PK featured Sushant Singh Rajput in a pivotal role and its casting was done by Mukesh Chhabra. PK was also the first Hirani film for which he hired a casting director. In a 2014 interview, Mukesh Chhabra had said, “I have cast for all his ads and he had not worked with a full-fledged casting director before. His detailing is not basis being a good-looking actor, his detailing is about each frame and you learn so much from him. Once you have cast for him, you can cast for any other film.” Mukesh later also came on board as casting director for Rajkumar Hirani’s next, Sanju (2018).

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput receives emotional tribute at the beginning and end of Dil Bechara

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results