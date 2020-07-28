Sonu Sood helps a farmer by providing a tractor after a video went viral of his two daughters ploughing the field

Sonu Sood is doing everything in his capacity to help those who have been impacted during COVID-19 crisis. The actor has helped many migrants and continues to do good work in order to help the needy. Sonu recently promised to provide a tractor to the family of farmer Nageswara Rao after a video went viral of his two daughters ploughing the field in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.
The family is currently facing financial crisis and can’t afford oxen to plough their field. “This family doesn’t deserve a pair of ox.. They deserve a Tractor. So sending you one. By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields. Stay blessed.”
This family doesn’t deserve a pair of ox ????..
They deserve a Tractor.
So sending you one.
By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields ????
Stay blessed ❣️???????? @Karan_Gilhotra #sonalikatractors https://t.co/oWAbJIB1jD
— sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 26, 2020
