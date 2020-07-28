Sonu Sood helps a farmer by providing a tractor after a video went viral of his two daughters ploughing the field

Sonu Sood is doing everything in his capacity to help those who have been impacted during COVID-19 crisis. The actor has helped many migrants and continues to do good work in order to help the needy. Sonu recently promised to provide a tractor to the family of farmer Nageswara Rao after a video went viral of his two daughters ploughing the field in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

The family is currently facing financial crisis and can’t afford oxen to plough their field. “This family doesn’t deserve a pair of ox.. They deserve a Tractor. So sending you one. By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields. Stay blessed.”

This family doesn’t deserve a pair of ox ????..

They deserve a Tractor.

So sending you one.

By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields ????

Stay blessed ❣️???????? @Karan_Gilhotra #sonalikatractors https://t.co/oWAbJIB1jD

— sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 26, 2020

The farmer Farmer V Nageswara Rao would sell tea at a stall in Madanapalle town. He has been providing educational support to his daughters by earning money from the tea stall. Due to the pandemic and financial burden, they couldn’t hire labourers or ox to plough the field.

ALSO READ: “For the first time you'll see so many moist eyes,"…Sonu Sood on shooting with Kapil Sharma

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results