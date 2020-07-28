“May you burn in your own stew,” writes Amitabh Bachchan hitting back at haters who wish for his death

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan who is loved by millions across the globe is also subjected to social media hate quite often. The actor who is being treated for COVID-19 in Nanavati hospital in Mumbai in his recent blog post revealed about the messages received by trolls. The actor penned a letter to all the haters who wished for his date in his latest blog.
“Hey Mr Anonymous .. you do not even write your Father’s name ,.. because you do not know who Fathered you .. there are only two things that can happen .. either I shall die or either I shall live .. if I die you wont get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name .. pity .. for , the reason of your writing to be noticed was, because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan .. that shall no longer exist .. !!” he wrote.
Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya got discharged from the hospital on Monday after testing negative for COVID-19. Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan continue to remain hospitalised.
