“May you burn in your own stew,” writes Amitabh Bachchan hitting back at haters who wish for his death

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan who is loved by millions across the globe is also subjected to social media hate quite often. The actor who is being treated for COVID-19 in Nanavati hospital in Mumbai in his recent blog post revealed about the messages received by trolls. The actor penned a letter to all the haters who wished for his date in his latest blog.

“Hey Mr Anonymous .. you do not even write your Father’s name ,.. because you do not know who Fathered you .. there are only two things that can happen .. either I shall die or either I shall live .. if I die you wont get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name .. pity .. for , the reason of your writing to be noticed was, because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan .. that shall no longer exist .. !!” he wrote.

Thanking his well-wishers and fans, he added, “if by God’s grace I live and survive you shall have to be ‘weathering’ the ‘swipe’ storm , not just from me , but on a very conservative level, from 90+ million followers .. I have yet to tell them to .. but if I survive I shall .. and let me tell you they are a force incensed .. they traverse the entire World .. from the West to the East from the North to the South .. and they are not just the Ef of this page .. that extended family shall in the flash of an eye become ‘extermination family’ .. !!!!.. all I shall say to them is .. ‘Thok do s***o ko’. He concluded the note with, “May you burn in your own stew !!”

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya got discharged from the hospital on Monday after testing negative for COVID-19. Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan continue to remain hospitalised.

