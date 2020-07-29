Crew member of Deven Bhojani starrer Bhakharwadi dies of COVID-19; several others test positive

The makers of the television show Bhakharwadi had resumed shooting nearly a month ago. Now, a crew member has succumbed to COVID-19 and a few others have tested positive for the virus. The show's shoot was brought to a halt on July 26.

While talking to a tabloid, creator JD Majethia said that a tailor from their crew complained of weakness on July 11 and was prescribed medicines for cold and weakness. Majethia said that the tailor asked for a leave the next day and the crew was in touch with him as he was sick. He went in for a test on July 20 and passed away the next day.

Majethia further said that they have done swab tests of more than 70 people including actors, technicians, workers, studio staff and suppliers. Those who tested positive have been quarantined and the team has been following all the guidelines issued by the government.

The deceased member has been identified as Abdul. Ahead of the shoot, an insurance cover was provided to every crew member and Abdul's family will be receiving the insurance money.

Bhakharwadi stars Deven Bhojani, Paresh Ganatra, Akshay Kelkar and Akshita Mudgal as the lead cast.

