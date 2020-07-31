Sushant Singh Rajput Death case: More damning evidence against Rhea Chakraborty

The Sushant Singh Rajput death case gets murkier by the day. Some aggressive news channels are openly calling it a murder. In the last development the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has registered the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

In the meanwhile Sushant’s security guard who was with Sushant until his death alleges that Rhea Chakraborty had gotten rid of Sushant’s almost entire staff team when she came into his life and replaced them with handpicked staffers. The security guard also alleges that Rhea partied with her family friends in Sushant’s home while the owner of the house would be asleep in another room.

“He was constantly unwell and sleeping,” the security guard alleges.

I have tried several times to get in touch with Rhea to get her side of the story. While her phone is on and she receives messages, she refuses to respond.

