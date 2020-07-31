Sushant Singh Rajput Death case: More damning evidence against Rhea Chakraborty

The Sushant Singh Rajput death case gets murkier by the day. Some aggressive news channels are openly calling it a murder. In the last development the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has registered the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
“He was constantly unwell and sleeping,” the security guard alleges.
I have tried several times to get in touch with Rhea to get her side of the story. While her phone is on and she receives messages, she refuses to respond.
