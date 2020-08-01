Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Supreme Court to hear Rhea Chakraborty’s transfer petition on August 5

The Supreme Court will be hearing actress Rhea Chakraborty's petition on August 5. She had sought the transfer of an FIR lodged against her in Bihar to Mumbai. As per the apex court's website, Rhea's petition will be heard before the bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy.
A few days back, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide. After Rhea filed a petition, KK Singh filed a caveat in the apex court so that no order is passed in favour of the other party before giving them a notice.
