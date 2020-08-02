Friendship Day 2020: “Old friends or new, they bring you happiness,” says Anushka Sharma sharing a childhood picture

Due to her army background, Anushka Sharma has stayed in various parts of the country and made numerous friends who she cherishes with all her heart. Her dad, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, was posted in several places of India and Anushka’s upbringing has ensured that she learnt different cultures and also got to know the diversity of the country through the friends she made at different stages of her life.

“You make a lot of friends in your life and each one of them have an important part to play in it. Knowingly or unknowingly, they all leave an impression on us. Some of them continue to be in touch and some you think of very fondly and their memories inevitably land up bringing a smile to your face,” she said, while uploading a cute throwback picture on her social media.

Anushka’s social media echoes of all things positive and in this throwback picture we can see Anushka as a child delirious in happiness as she is around her set of friends. She added, “Old friends or new, that’s what they do. They bring you happiness. This one’s for all our friends. To the ones we’ve grown up with and the ones who are with us today. Wishing everyone a very happy friendship day!”

You make a lot of friends in your life and each one of them have an important part to play in it. Knowingly or unknowingly, they all leave an impression on us. Some of them continue to be in touch and some you think of very fondly and their memories inevitably land up bringing a smile to your face. Being from an army background a lot of the friends we made we also lost touch with as and when their families got posted to different places. This one's for all our friends. To the ones we've grown up with and the ones who are with us today…. Wishing everyone a very happy friendship day!

